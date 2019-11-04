Share:

KANDHKOT - A motorcyclist was killed whereas two others sustained injuries after two bikes collided with each other on Sunday. According to police, two motorcycles collided in the limits of Tangwani police station at Thull Indus highway resultantly three people namely Shakoor Lashari, Riaz Ahmed and Ghulam Nabi sustained serious injuries. After the incident, area police reached the spot and shifted them to nearby hospital where Shakoor Lashari succumbed to his injuries during treatment. When contacted to duty doctors they said that both injured were referred to Larkana Hospital due to their critical condition. No case was lodged till filling of this