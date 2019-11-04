Share:

HAFIZABAD - Provincial Secretary Housing Nasim Sadiq has called upon citizens particularly members of the civil society and all the departments to prevent the dengue mosquitoes as it was not duty of only one department to eliminate this menace. Addressing a meeting to create awareness among the general public which was attended by heads of all departments, personnel of municipal committees and members of civil society, he stressed upon the joint efforts of all and sundry to prevent the dengue mosquitoes. He said that the students of schools and colleges should also be motivated to create awareness among the public by visiting every house in their localities regarding the menace. The Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza told the visiting Secretary that a zero period has been earmarked in all the schools and colleges in the district where students have been provided information regarding the prevention and protection from the dengue. He further told him that 255 outdoor and 36 indoor teams of health department were working in this respect. While administering oath of office to the newly-elected officer-bearers of Local Government Accounts wing of APCA Punjab, the Provincial President APCA Haji Muhammad Irshad Chaudhary has called upon them to perform their duties honestly and with commitment. Those who took oath of office were: President Shahid Mahmood Abbasi, Senior Vice Presidents Nasir Afghani, Abdul Rahim and Muhammad Rafique Bhatti, Vice Presidents Ibrar Shah, Jamshed Akhtar and Malik Meher Ali, General Secretary Farrukh Sultan, Deputy General Secretary Javed Iqbal, Additional General Secretary Muzaffar Magsi, Finance Secretary Manzoor Ahmad and Press Secretary Safdar Ali.