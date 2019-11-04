Share:

ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) has earned Rs3.66 billion from three-day auction of residential and commercial plots in different developed sectors of the capital.During the three-day auction held at Convention Centre, CDA auctioned 30 plots. The CDA authorities decided to exclude 14 commercial plots of different categories from auction as there planning parameter would be affected by master plan report which is in progress of approvals. The same brochures will be applicable for public convenience in auction which will be held after notification of the revised master plan. The held back plots include those in blue area. The auction was conducted in transparent manner and proceedings were supervised by a high-level auction committee