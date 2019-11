Share:

LOS ANGELes (GN) Daniel Craig doesn’t ‘’look for approval’’. The 51-year-old actor - who is best known for playing James Bond - is widely perceived to be a bit ‘’grumpy’’, but Craig has insisted he actually loves his job. Craig - who first starred as Bond in the 2006 hit ‘Casino Royale’ - explained: ‘’I don’t do much to dispel it, because I’d just be chasing my tail to prove that I’m not the person people think I am.

‘’You know, I probably don’t have a particularly good public persona. Some do. Some can go on talk shows and tell stories, but I’m just not wired that way. But contrary to popular perception, Craig claims he isn’t actually ‘’grumpy’’ at all. He told the Sunday Times newspaper: ‘’I’m not grumpy. Genuinely, I’m not. I hope you can tell.

‘’I love what I do. I love this business, and I don’t mind talking to journalists. I mean, I don’t love it. Yet I don’t mind talking about stuff I love. That’s easy.