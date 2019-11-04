Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the so-called march being staged in the name of Azadi is in fact a “slavery march”.

“Those discarded elements want to make the nation slave of the old Pakistan once again. As many as 220 million people of Pakistan have outright rejected old Pakistan. New Pakistan is in the making and the era of slavery will not return,” he said.

Buzdar said in his message that no one can halt the journey of change under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The people of Pakistan have given five years mandate to PTI and holding peaceful protest is right of everyone, he added. Anti-people activities will not be tolerated. Those rejected elements by the people are trying to harm Kashmir cause under the guise of so-called march, said Buzdar.

REVIEWS PERFORMANCE OF BOR, PLRA

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a high-level meeting at CM Office on Sunday where performance of the Revenue Department and the Punjab Land Record Authority was reviewed. During the meeting, it was decided to change the nomenclature of the post of patwari.

Patwari’s post to be renamed as village officer

Buzdar approved change in nomenclature of the post of patwari and said that patwari will be given designation of village officer and allocated grade 14. Village officers will be inducted through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and given six-month compulsory training after recruitment into service, he said.

The chief minister approved the proposal to give laptops to village officers. It was decided to develop a service structure for the staff of the Punjab Land Record Authority. It was decided to make a Lahore tehsil model tehsil with regard to revenue.

Buzdar directed the Lahore commissioner to take steps to make a model tehsil. He also directed the officials to set up 115 Arazi Centres in far-flung areas of the province by December. He said the PTI government was taking measures to provide ease in revenue matters. He said bank counters would be set up at Land Record Centres for payment of fees. He said that citizens should not face any difficulty with regard to obtaining land documents. The officials who take bribe from people will find their place behind the bars, he warned. “I will not tolerate any complaint relating to bribery,” he reiterated. The proposal to change the designation of assistant director of land record to tehsildar and land record officer to naib tehsildar was also reviewed during the meeting.

The senior member of the Board of Revenue gave a detailed briefing to the chief minister. Provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Malik Muhammad Anwar, chief secretary, principal secretary to CM, secretaries of concerned departments and senior officials also participated in the meeting.

ALL MPAs WILL BE GIVEN

DUE RESPECT

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that all MPAs in Punjab would be given due respect and he would protect their dignity.

“Every MPA is chief minister in his own constituency,” he said, adding that the government would resolve all their genuine problems on a priority basis.

In a statement, he said he would not allow anyone to create hurdles in the valid projects and genuine problems of assembly members. “I am incomplete without assembly members and will not let anyone show disrespect to them,” he said, adding that problems of assembly members relating to their constituencies would be solved on a priority basis. He said he would personally monitor progress on every valid project of assembly members.