HAFIZABAD - Electricity supply in Manghat Road area remained disrupted for several hours when the high voltage cable got fire due to indiscriminate firing by two rival groups in the area. The firing also caused injuries to three passersby. The police have registered cases against 21 accused of both the groups. According to police source, there was old enmity between Gondal Group and Shah Group of the same locality which flared up Friday night and both groups started indiscriminate firing as a result of which overhead electricity wires caught fire and three passersby Savin Abbas son of Waris Ali, Umar Farooq son of Khalid and Tamoor Iqbal son of Tanveer Iqbal received critical wounds and were shifted to the Trauma Centre from where one of them was referred to Lahore hospital in precarious condition. The police rushed to-the-spot but by that time all the accused fled away. The police have registered a case against Qasim Gondal, Nauman, Ghulam Sabir, Rab Nawaz, Nasir Gujjar, Adnan, Seth Ahmad, Rai Waleed and three others of Gondal group and Najaf Shah, Muaaz, Shahid Hussain, Murtaza, Shah Nawaz and five others of Shah group. No arrest has been made as yet.