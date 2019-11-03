Share:

LAHORE - Six matches were decided in the Premier Super League as Descon, Allied Bank, Netsol, UCS, Abacus and Jazz registered victories on their round matches. In the first match played at Model Town Greens Cricket Ground, Netsol beat Stewart by 7 wickets. Stewart scored 118 runs in the first inning. Atif Nauman made 20 runs and Junaid Jamshed took 4 wickets. Netsol chased the target for loss of three wickets. Khurram Bilal made 42 runs and Saleem Haider got one wicket. Junaid Jamshed awarded man of the match. In the second match at Model Town Greens Cricket Ground, Allied Bank beat CGA by 38 runs. Rizwan Aslam was named player of the match. In the first match played at Cricket Centre, Abacus beat Novamed by 12 runs. Captain of Abacus Sohail Sikander was handed man of the match. In the second match played at Cricket Center, Descon beat ICI by 7 wickets. Babar Ali was awarded player of the match. In the first match played at Race Course Cricket Ground, UCS beat DPS by 5 runs with Naik Muhammad emerging as man of the match. In the second match played at Race Course Cricket Ground, Jazz beat Akzonobel by 24 runs with Ijaz Baloch earning player of the match.