LAHORE - The first anniversary of our National Hero Fakhr-e-Alam successfully making history by circumnavigating the globe in 23 days with Mission Parwaaz. In commemoration of the historic journey, Fakhr-e-Alam announces the launch of his documentary ‘Mission Parwaaz’.

The journey of Mission Parwaaz was not only a groundbreaking National achievement for Pakistan but also marked Pakistan’s first successful circumnavigation of the globe in any mode of transportation. Fakhr-e-Alam’s documentary ‘Mission Parwaaz’ encapsulates the iconic 23 day journey including the many hurdles he overcame. The epic 23 day journey started on October 10th, 2018 from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Tampa Florida, USA, flying the ‘Pilatus PC 12NG’ single-engine turboprop aircraft, covering 22 countries in 23 days. Alam made his first stopover in Boston, flew to Canadian Airbase in Goosebay, Canada, making further brief pit stops in Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom, Egypt, Bahrain, Dubai, Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Dhaka, Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, Australia, Philippines, Taiwan, South Japan, North Japan, the Pacific Bay, Russia, Alaska, British Colombia, Colorado, Houston, and lastly safely flying back to Clearwater Airpark, Tampa Florida on November 3rd, 2018.

Upon completing the historic journey, the last video message recorded by Alam said, “Pakistan, news from Florida, Mission Parwaaz, Mission accomplished. Thousands of nautical miles, hundreds of hours, 22 countries, 23 days and one big dream for one big nation. Pakistan congratulations, we are now in the history books of aviation.”

Commenting on the 1 year anniversary of Mission Parwaaz, Fakhr-e-Alam says, “I have always been proud to be a Pakistani. I undertake things to make my country proud. Mission Parwaaz, a global circumnavigation was a once in a life time adventure very few people get to do. I hope to see more Pakistanis to undertake such an endeavour. I can’t wait for a Pakistani woman pilot to circumnavigate the planet. Pakistanis have the talent, ability and the heart to do extra ordinary things. My next focus is space travel. I hope I can carry the Pakistani flag into space. Need all your prayers.”

The documentary ‘Mission Parwaaz’ will be aired on Pakistan’s state owned broadcaster - Pakistan Television (PTV) as recognition and celebration of this extraordinary historical achievement by a Pakistani. Fakhr-e-Alam is also currently working on a book, details of which will be released at a later date.