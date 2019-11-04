Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Afghan Charge d’Affaires was summoned yesterday at the Foreign Office to convey serious concerns over the safety and security of the diplomatic personnel of the Embassy of Pakistan, Kabul, and its sub-missions.

The Afghan diplomat was informed that the officers and staff of the Embassy of Pakistan were being harassed over the past two days. They were obstructed on the roads and the Embassy vehicles were also hit by motorcycles while going towards the Embassy, said a statement released by the Foreign Ministry.

The Afghan diplomat was reminded that being party to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Privileges and Immunities 1961, it is the responsibility of the Government of Afghanistan to ensure safety, security and freedom of movement to all members of the Mission, it added.

The Afghan Charge d’Affaires was asked to convey to the Afghan authorities to immediately investigate these security violations and harassment incidents, share report with the Government of Pakistan in this regard, and ensure against recurrence of such incidents in future.

Agencies add: Pakistani diplomats have been facing harassment by officials in Afghanistan as many complaints were emerged Saturday night, diplomatic sources familiar with the matter told the media on Sunday.

The sources said that the Afghan intelligence officials started harassing Pakistani officials as their vehicles had been stopped on different routes and inappropriate remarks were expressed against them.

The diplomats have also complained about facing difficulties in their movements in Afghanistan while being heading towards Pakistan Embassy in Kabul, the sources said.

Islamabad has raised the issue with the Afghan foreign ministry, the sources said and added that the Afghan ministry seems powerless before the officials of Afghan secret agency, National Directorate of Security (NDS).

The complaints have not emerged for the first time in Afghanistan as Pakistani diplomats faced difficulties in movements in the past.