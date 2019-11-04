Share:

Islamabad - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the the government is ready to hold talks with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on any national issue for public welfare, but it will not be blackmailed by any threat or allegation.

She was addressing a news conference along with Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri in Islamabad on Sunday night.

The Special Assistant said the Prime Minister has already formed a fully powerful committee led by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak for holding talks with the JUI-F chief. She, however, made it clear that the government’s desire for negotiations should not be taken as weakness. She said Maulana Fazlur Rehman cannot be allowed to hold the majority hostage.

Welcoming softness in the stance of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Dr Firdous said differences and issues should be resolved politically. She expressed confidence that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will adopt reconciliatory approach and avoid the path of chaos.

Says they won’t be blackmailed by any threat or allegation

The Special Assistant said the government fully facilitated the protest march of JUI-F, allowing them to exercise their democratic right to protest. She, however regretted that Maulana Fazlur Rehman used inappropriate language about the Prime Minister.

She said Maulana Fazlur Rehman used students of religious seminaries under the guise of religion for political gains.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Noorul Haq Qadri said religion should not be used for political motives. He said the government of Imran Khan cannot think of recognising Israel and reversing the law declaring Qadiyanis as non-Muslims.

The Minister said Imran Khan is striving to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state for the people on the pattern of the state of Madinah. He said the government is going to organize an international Rehmatul-lil-Aalimeen conference in Islamabad to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi. He said religious scholars from across the world including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Iran, and Tunisia are reaching Pakistan to participate in the conference. Scholars from Al-Azhar University, Egypt and Madinah University, Saudi Arabia are also arriving to attend the conference.

MAULANA DOESN’T KNOW

ABOUT HIS AGENDA

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Murad Saeed said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not know about his narrative and political agenda.

Talking to a private news channel he said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had never approached courts for rigging in elections. His only concern was power or chairmanship of Kashmir Committee. As Chairman of Kashmir Committee in the past, Maulana Fazlur Rehman did nothing for Kashmir cause, he said.

He said PTI leadership had raised the plight of Kashmiri people across the world. The present government had no concern with the protest demonstration of JUI-F, he added.

About Azadi March, he said the workers were tormented when they held a protest. “Routes were not blocked in our protest whereas the Opposition has put containers violating the agreements,” he added.

Replying to a question, Murad said Prime Minister Imran Khan is making serious efforts to restore the image of Pakistan but on the other hand, a mafia is trying to protect its corruption. The corrupt elements of the country have gathered together in the Azadi March, he added.

The minister said the nation is fully aware about the people who are protecting corruption, adding that all the thieves of the village unite when an honest policeman takes the charge.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Senator Azam Swati on Sunday urged JUI-F to avoid playing ‘religious card’ for political gains. It was completely regrettable if someone uses religious card for political purpose, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The corruption cases against PPP and PML-N leaders were not formed by the PTI government, the minister said. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had opened the trial of corrupt elements involved in money laundering and corruption activities, he added.

The prime minister, he said, had no concern with the functioning of NAB as it was working independently and investigating the matter of corruption without any pressure or influence, he added. Swati said Pakistan was facing economic challenges due to corruption by the past governments. He said debt pile-up issue was created by PPP and PML-N leaders who borrowed heavy loans during their tenures.

Criticising the PPP, he said PPP had been running the affairs of Sindh province and they had damaged the infrastructure and other system there.