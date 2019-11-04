Share:

As per a series of reports by Indian news organization NDTV, the Indian Supreme Court on Monday accused the government in Delhi of not acting enough to address the "health emergency" declared by authorities in the Indian capital.

A report on the Environment Pollution Control Authority of India stated that much of the pollution in Delhi was being caused by stubble-burning in Punjab and Haryana, which has made the court seek action in curbing such fires in the Indian states of Punjab and Haryana.

The Delhi government has also implemented an "odd-even" traffic rationing system which bars cars with number-plates ending in odd numbers to drive in Delhi. This massive legal procedure has led to 200 teams of Delhi Traffic Police being deployed to ensure no cars with number plates that have been prohibited from using their cars in the health emergency are driving their vehicles.

Delhi has surpassed Lahore in international air pollution indices, with air quality index showing the poorest quality in Delhi since 2016. All government and private schools in Delhi have closed till November 5, when air quality is slated to improve.

37 flights were also redirected from Delhi because of low visibility attributed to dense and thick smoke.

For the time being, all diesel generators have also been banned in Delhi. Courts have also prohibited electricity providers from any kind of loadshedding in Delhi and adjoining areas during the emergency, and in line with international regulations, have advised parents from keeping children at home.