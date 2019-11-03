Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 108,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 57,700 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1522.55 feet, which was 136.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 29,900 cusecs and outflow as 50,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1198.40 feet, which was 158.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,800 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 65,400, 44,700 and 14,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, 8,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 8.844 million acre feet.