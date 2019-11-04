Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday said that Kashmir issue should be resolved for durable peace, stability and development in the region.

He said that Indian war hysteria has become a major threat to India itself, adding that India made serious threats to peace in the region. He said that India has imposed curfew in occupied Kashmir for the last 91 days, turning the occupied valley into a virtual jail. He said that dream of durable peace in the region could not be achieved until resolution of the Kashmir issue . He said that Pakistan Army and people of the country rendered great sacrifices in the war against terrorism and set an example for the world by successfully fighting terrorism. “We want peace not only in Pakistan but across the world,” he said.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the “International Student Week in Pakistan” at Governor’s House, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving to ensure rule of law and supremacy of the constitution. Merit and transparency are being ensured in all institutions, including universities, he said.

Sarwar said that some people propagated negative image of Pakistan to the world but the PTI government foiled the propaganda of such elements through effective diplomacy. As a result, he said, foreign investors and organisations have shown interest in investment in various sectors besides contributing to education and health sectors.

He said that Pakistan is a peaceful country and the government was putting in place all measures to ensure security of foreigners. The governor thanked the students and said that Pakistan’s doors were open to them, adding that the government would provide them all facilities, including security.

International Student Week in Pakistan President Arkam Zaheer and General Secretary Ali Mustafa thanked the governor and government for providing all support and said that such programmes would also be arranged in future in Pakistan. More than 100 students from across the world, Punjab Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and others were present.