RAWALPINDI - Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said wrong parking was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic and asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against those doing wrong parking.He said wrong parking which was one of the main causes of traffic mess on roads would not be tolerated, adding such vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations. All-out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police so that traffic problems