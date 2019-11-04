Share:

LAHORE - A 30-year-old motorcyclist died when his motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley on Multan Road in Chuhng police precincts on Sunday. The deceased was identified by police as Amir Ali, a resident of Lohari Gate. Ali riding on a motorcycle was on his way home when a speedy tractor trolley smashed into bike near Shahkam Chowk. As a result, he died on the spot. The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities. The police also impounded the tractor-trolley and were investigating the incident.