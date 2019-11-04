Share:

ISLAMABAD - In line to help rehabilitate affectees of sea cyclonic storm ‘Kyarr’, rations and daily use items were distributed by Pakistan Navy in suburban areas of Keti Bandar and Thatta district of Sindh. According to Pakistan Navy Press release issued here on Sunday, teams carrying truckloads of ration besides basic necessities reached the affected sites of Goths ThakarKario, Hajamoro and Goth Faqirani of Tehsil Keti Bandar and distributed the articles among families affected by the cyclonic storm. Pakistan Navy medical teams also accompanied the relief teams for provision of basic medical assistance to locals of the affected areas.