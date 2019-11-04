Share:

LAHORE - The medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Services Hospital here on Sunday indicated improvement of health. According to the Medical Board headed by Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Mehmood Ayaz, more medical tests of Nawaz Sharif would be conducted on Monday (today) to further analyse the medicines. The blood pressure of Nawaz Sharif was under control and number of platelets was 40,000, however sugar level was up than normal.

All medical reports of Nawaz Sharif were being shared with his personal physician Dr Adnan. On Saturday, the modification in dose of steroids for improving other health indicators caused drop in platelets from 51,000 to 40,000. Blood sugar of Nawaz Sharif shot up to 230 in fasting on Saturday as against 150 the last day (Friday). Similarly, fluctuation of creatinin in the range of 1.4-2 could affect kidneys. The Special Medical Board, headed by Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Professor Mehmood Ayyaz examined Nawaz Sharif on Saturday, evaluated his existing reports and took fresh samples for further clinical assessment.