Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Body of a young man with tied hands was recovered from Kingoro Shakh near Digri on Sunday. Report said that on pointation of villagers body was fished out by Digri police and villagers and it was shifted to taluka hospital where the body was identified as Madad Ali Shah of Golarchi, district Badin. Police said that he was likely killed with tied hands and he was thrown in the canal after torture. However his relatives arrived at the hospital where legal formality of the deceased continued while police were conducting the inquiry into