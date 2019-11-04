Share:

LAHORE - The Youth Commission for Human Rights (YCHR) has started a project to impart training to people at the UC level on how to resolve conflicts and make best use of the new local government system. In this connection, YCHR is holding capacity building and planning sessions to guide the people on a variety of topics including peace building, record keeping, new local government system and alternate dispute resolution. According to a press release, the said NGO has formed Waseeb Aman Kaths (WAKs) at selected UCs to provide a platform to local population to learn new skills of resolving issues through social action. At present, the YCHR is running this project at Bosan Town, Multan (UC-86) where it has formed 10 WAKs for the purpose.

So far, a total of 187 members participated and benefited from these capacity building and planning sessions, according to the release. YCHR is also working to increase the capacity of previously established WAKs. For this purpose, four one-day refresher sessions were conducted for members of these WAKs. Five members were invited from each WAK, bringing the total number of participants to 100. These refresher sessions were conducted from October 14 to 26. The objective of these orientation and refresher sessions was to train new and existing members about the roles and responsibilities of WAKs. These sessions also aimed to ensure best possible partnership and collaboration between YCHR and WAKs for conducting social actions both at community and UC levels. During these orientation sessions, WAK members engaged in a wide range of interactive activities and discussion sessions under the guidance of expert trainers.