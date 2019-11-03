Share:

WELLINGTON - New Zealand enjoyed a rare sporting victory over England Sunday when they won the second T20 by 21 runs to level the five-match series at 1-1.

Poor catching cost England dearly as New Zealand made 176-8 after being asked to bat while Colin de Grandhomme held four catches and Martin Guptill two as England was all out for 155 in the 20th over. Guptill scored 41 from 28 balls at the top of the order - his highest score in his last 14 limited overs innings. De Grandhomme dashed 28 from 12 balls in the middle of the innings and Jimmy Neesham, in his first T20 in almost two years, hit 42 from 22 balls near the end.

Gutpill’s innings, which included 3 fours and 2 sixes set it off at a faster pace than it achieved in Friday’s series opener when it was tied down by brothers Tom and Sam Curran. Regular contributions throughout the order, from the big-hitting De Grandhomme and from Neesham allowed New Zealand to reach a competitive total. England made the worst-possible start when it lost Jonny Bairstow to the first ball of the innings. It was 3-2 when Vince was out for one in the next over. Morgan hit 32 from 17 balls, before allrounder Chris Jordan gave England late hope with 36 off 19 balls including 22 runs - three sixes and a four - off consecutive balls from Mitchell Santner. Santner had the last laugh, dismissing Jordan and taking 3-25 from 4 overs to be voted man of the match.