Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul will remain closed from today onwards for an indefinite period due to the harassment of Pakistani diplomats in Afghanistan’s capital.

A statement issued by the Pakistani mission said, “Due to security reasons, Consular Section of the Embassy of Pakistan, Kabul will be closed from tomorrow Monday, 4th November, 2019 until further intimation.”

Meanwhile, Islamabad on Sunday summoned Afghanistan’s charge d'affaires to protest the harassment of Pakistani diplomats stationed in Kabul.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office said, “The Afghan Charge d'affaires was summoned today to convey serious concerns over the safety and security of the diplomatic personnel of the Embassy of Pakistan, Kabul, and its sub-missions.”

The statement also said that the members of the Pakistani mission were being harassed for the past two days.

It added that the Pakistani officials were obstructed on the road and the embassy vehicles were also hit by motorcycles while going towards the mission.

The FO informed the Afghan diplomat that Kabul was party to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Privileges and Immunities 1961, and it was the responsibility of the Afghan government to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of the diplomats.

Pakistan asked the diplomat to ask the Afghan authorities to immediately probe the security violations and harassment incidents. It also added that the report should be shared with Pakistan and Kabul should ensure that such incidents will be avoided in the future.