ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday blasted India for its hegemonic attempts after New Delhi showed Kashmir as part of India in a new political map.

The foreign ministry said that the political maps of India, issued by the Indian Home Ministry on November 2 displaying Jammu and Kashmir region and seeking to depict parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK within the territorial jurisdiction of India, “are incorrect, legally untenable, void and in complete violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.”

Over the weekend, India released fresh maps of newly created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and the map of India depicting these UTs.

In the controversial maps, AJK is shown as part of the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir while Gilgit-Baltistan is depicted in the UT of Ladakh.

The maps were released after the Indian government illegally bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh - in accordance with the Indian government’s August 5 announcement revoking the state’s special status under Article 370.

Last week, Pakistan rejected India’s request to allow airspace to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his flight to Saudi Arabia on October 28 amid tensions between the nuclear armed neighbours.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Modi had not been allowed to use Pakistan’s airspace due to the massive human rights violations in Kashmir. “Pakistan has decided not to allow Prime Minister Modi to use the country’s airspace,” the FM said in a statement.

In September also, Pakistan had rejected India’s request to allow Prime Minister Modi’s flight to use its airspace for his visit to the US to attend the UN General Assembly.

The same month, Pakistan refused India’s request to allow President Ram Nath Kovind to use its airspace for his flight to Iceland.

Pakistan had fully closed its airspace in February after an Indian Air Force strike on an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot. The country opened its airspace for all flights except for New Delhi, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur on March 27. On May 15, Pakistan extended its airspace ban for flights to India till May 30. It fully opened its airspace for all civilian traffic on July 16.

Tensions between Pakistan and India spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into two union territories, evoking strong reaction from Pakistan. India has defiantly told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an “internal matter.”

The release of the controversial maps has only worsened the tension. “Pakistan rejects these political maps, which are incompatible with the United Nations’ maps,” the foreign ministry statement said.

It added: “We reiterate that no step by India can change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir recognized by the United Nations. Such measures by the Government of India cannot prejudice the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

It also said that Pakistan would “continue supporting the legitimate struggle of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir for exercising their right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.”