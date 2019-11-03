Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan outclassed a scrappy Sri Lanka side in a 9-run victory on the way to 187 runs overall. The win puts Pakistan in the finals of the 2019 Red Bull Campus Cricket tournament and a chance to seek the ultimate glory of raising the winner’s trophy. Man-of-the-match Mahmood Ali pushed Pakistan from the start, leading a balanced attack at the crease with 23 runs and providing outstanding fielding, when the team needed it the most. The Energizer Over again proved to be an Achilles heel for Pakistan as they failed to capitalize for the second straight match. In what should be an opportunity to pad their run totals, they instead were bowled out which automatically staked Sri Lanka to a 5-run start on their chase. The Energizer Over is a unique element to Red Bull Campus Cricket where teams can select one over where every run is double in value and adds an additional strategic element to each match.