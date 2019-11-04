Share:

KARACHI - A parliamentary delegation on Sunday visited Thar Coal and Port Qasim Power Projects built under Pak China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The visit was arranged by the Pak China Institute. The delegation was led by the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Mushahid Hussain Sayed. The delegation was given a detailed briefing about both the projects. Other members of the delegation include Senator Lt. Gen. ® Abdul Qayyum, Senator Noman Wazir Khattak, Senator Krishna Kumari, Senator Sikandar Mendro, Senator Rukhsana Zubari and former MNA Dr Shazra Mansab Ali. The delegation visited various parts of the projects expressed a great deal of satisfaction over timely completion of both the projects which are contributing for the progress and development of the country. The delegation was informed that the jetty for the Port Qasim power plant was completed in 2018 and ship of upto 50,000 tonnes capacity transporting coal can anchor at the jetty. It was informed that two units of 660,660 MW were installed to generate 1320 MW electricity. State of the art technology was used for environment protection. The project was completed at a cost of two billion dollars and has so far generated more than 14 billion Kilowatt of electricity and produced 5000 job opportunities. The delegation was briefed that Qasim Port Power Plant fulfill 10 percent energy requirement of the country. Speaking on the occasion, Mushahid Hussain said that during the 2013 general elections the country was faced with two major problems i.e terrorism and power loadshedding and now in 2018 these two issues have almost been eliminated. He said brotherly country China invested in Pakistan in various projects under the CPEC when other countries were reluctant to do so and thanked the neighborly country for its remarkable trust and confidence. “China gave a new hope to the people of Pakistan through CPEC for which we are grateful to them”, he remarked.The delegation also visited Thar Coal powerplant and had a round of coal mining and power plant. CEO of Engro Energy Ltd. Ahsan Zafar said China supported Pakistan when others were hesitant for any venture in the country. CEO of Sindh Engro Mining Company Syed Abdul Fazal Razvi informed that Thar is the world seventh largest having reserves of 175 billion tonnes of coal.