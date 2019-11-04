Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan today will launch ‘Ehsaas‘ Undergraduate Scholarship Program – the largest ever need-based programme in the history of Pakistan.

The premier, in a tweet shared on his official Twitter account, stated that 200,000 scholarships, 50,000 per year, will be awarded in the next four years.

“I will launch the largest ever needs-based undergraduate scholarship programme in the history of Pakistan today. 200,000 scholarships will be awarded over the next 4 years, 50,000 every year, 50% of these for women to promote human capital development under my @Ehsaas_Pk umbrella,” the PM stated.

The need-based Undergraduate Scholarships by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for students from low-income families and lagging districts are aimed at to ensure that all qualified students have access to undergraduate education regardless of income, gender, or location.

How to apply

To apply online for the Undergraduate Scholarship Program, click here http://ehsaas.hec.gov.pk

The students admitted on merit at any Public Sector University and those whose family income is below poverty threshold can apply for the Ehsaas undergraduate scholarships by Dec. 10.

Students with special needs as well as those from remote and disadvantaged areas especially have been encouraged to apply. Half of the scholarships will be given to the female students. Under this program at least 50,000 scholarships will be given to the deserving students annually.

The policy will be applicable to public sector and participating non-profit private sector colleges and universities. The students of public sector universities can apply for the scholarship by Dec. 10.

Earlier, in a statement, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar said that the government has been committed to promoting financial access to education and offers an equal opportunity to women.

She said, Ehsaas paid special attention to the education of undergraduate students especially women and girls from underprivileged families and areas.

National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue Chairman Asad Umar has termed Ehsaas undergraduate scholarships as a ‘great initiative’, and said that we must aim for a target where no one who is talented and willing to work hard is denied higher education for lack of finances.

In this regard, the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) has been planning to launch much-needed undergraduate scholarship programme in the state.