ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of parliamentary party of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday (today).Sources said that the current political scenario in the country, opposition’s Azadi March, Fazlur Rehman’s ultimatum and other issues will be discussed in the meeting.During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the parliamentary party into confidence over the prevailing political situation and the government’s measures to tackle the opposition’s march, the sources added.

FLOUR SHORTAGE IN KP

Minister for Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the shortage of flour and directed the federal government for distribution of flour to other provinces. In a statement issued in Peshawar, Shaukat Yousafzai said that complete ban has been imposed on export of wheat, flour and semolina to Afghanistan, adding that after imposing ban its price would be decreased. Shoukat Yousafzai said that 1.5 lakh ton wheat has been provided to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far that would overcome the shortage of flour in local markets and people would be facilitated. The KP minister said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had informed the Prime Minister about the shortage of flour in the province and also imposed section 144 throughout the province in this regard.