KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the provincial government of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) is not ready to end corruption and bad governance. Addressing a press conference at Insaf House here Sunday, he said that today also Anwar Majid had issued orders from jail. He said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is responsible for corruption in Sindh during

last 12 years, both as chief minister and finance minister. He said the pen of Murad Shah only writes when it the matter of corruption. When corruption of Murad Shah is exposed, he starts dirty political tricks, PTI leader remarked. He said the heirs of the train tragedy victims in Mirprukhas were harassed. He said he himself

was present in the deputy commissioner house when the bodies were brought there.Haleem Adil said the social media team of the PPP was spreading lies and misinformation.

He said all bodies were brought in ambulances but the social media of PPP was showing

these bodies dumped in a truck. Haleem said he went to Kunri to attend funeral of the martyrs. When a so-called Nawab Taimoor Talpur in the presence of SSP Umerkot Aijaz Sheikh got his vehicle pelted with stones. He said local people

caught on the attackers and made his video, who confessed that people of Taimoor Talpur had given him money for this attack. He said later the local people freed this man, but the police lodged a kidnapping case against him and his people. He said they went to the police station,

but they refused to lodge his FIR.He said Nawab Taimoor Talpur

has broken traditions of Sindh by staging an attack on guests in his area. He said there are some many tales of corruption

and land grabbing of Talpur and he has also grabbed lands of widows. He said there are clear evidences of his grabbing

of Auqaf lands. He said we will go to court against local police and Talpur and expose his corruption. He said SSP and plainclothes cops were present when we were under attack. He said Umerkot police collect

bribe and patronize drug selling. He said we appeal IGP Sindh to lodge our FIR. Haleem said those talking about attacking house of Imran

Khan should know that 220 million people of Pakistan are with Imran Khan. He said PPP has given Sindh AIDS. He said Imran Khan has given people