The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is firmed on the demand of Prime Minister’s resignation and toppling Imran Khan-led PTI federal government but will not be part of any undemocratic step which can cause derailing democracy in the country.These views were expressed by Provincial Minister for Information Saeed Ghani on Sunday while talking to media at Badin after a gathering at house Mohammed Azeem Khaskheli and at residence of PPP lawmaker, MPA, Taj Mohammad Mallah.Ghani said that PPP was decided to second the demands of JUI-F that was finalised in the party meeting but demands which kept after sit-in, in Islamabad would be again discussed at party platform to make further actions.He said IK-led PTI govt was an unbearable burden on the nation, adding that PTI brought the storm of price hike the country and economic condition was also feeble that according to him because of unfitted policies and inexperience.

He added that in the province level, development schemes and employment matters were being delayed because of court decisions.The minister said that due to biased attitudes of federal government, many development works in Sindh were yet to finalise.He expressed that health, education, roads and other sectors are on the priority of Sindh Govt and public will see the change within short span of time.On the occasion, Ghani also directed the Secretary Information Sindh to finalise the grant summary of Badin Press Club and Awan-e-Sahafat for final payment disbursement.On the occasion, MPA Taj Mohammad Mallah, Sain Bux Jamali, Secretary, PPP Badin, Hanif Khaskheli, Shahnawaz Zargar, Ghafoor Khaskheli and others were also present.Separately, Saeed Ghani said that the message of peace is very important through the exhibition of the artists’ creations.

Holding painting exhibitions is commendable to honor an artists’ work. Artists’ artworks are means by which humans connect with others, he said while addressing the exhibition of stone carvings of Kamran Hamid and Rashid Amin at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

He said that to represent a country, there is no bullet, no missile, no grenade, but with it a gesture of peace. It is a matter of great pleasure that the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is doing a commendable job, he added. “We as Pakistanis should support these causes in whatever way we can. The two gentlemen have worked really

hard on it, which is worthy of praise. Stone carvings are a rare thing, and now there are few people who are working on stone and metal, of which Shahid Rassam, Kamran Hamid and Rashid Amin are representatives in our country. They have been working hard like many, for years. We have been working on fine art as well as music, theater and handicrafts.

We look forward to working with Italian artists in the future,” the minister added.Italy’s Consul General Anna Ruffino said that this was basically a message of peace as he created a war weapon with his art and decorated it with natural flowers because peace was most valuable

thing in today’s world. There is a ray of light. I am proud to inaugurate this ceremony. Thanking the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, she said that the Italian Embassy is cooperating

with the Sindh Ministry of Culture in the field of culture. I was very fond of coming to this exhibition. MPA Qasim Soomro, Kashif Grami, Farrukh Shahab, Dr Huma Mir, Nadeem Zafar, Shahid Rasam and prominent personalities of the country also attended the ceremony. At the end, the minister and President of the Arts Council Mohammad Shah presented bouquets to Italy’s Consul General Anna Ruffino.

