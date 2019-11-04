Share:

The Islamabad High Court on Monday suspended the Presidential notification of appointment of two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The orders came as the high court heard a petition filed by Jahangir Khan Jadoon.

The lawyer representing the government told the IHC that no progress was made on appointment of the ECP members during the three meetings between the government and the opposition.

When the lawyer sought four-week time, the chief justice directed the matter be resolved quickly since Chief Election Commissioner was about to retire.

The issue should be resolved by the parliament, he remarked.

The chief justice directed that the matter be resolved before December 7 since it has rendered the electoral body almost non-functional.

The CJ said that the court had full confidence in National Assembly Speaker and the Senate Chairman, expressing the hope that the matter would by resolved by the parliament.

The court suspended the notification of appointment before adjourning the hearing till December 5.