Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has held the rulers responsible for the ongoing protests and sit-ins against them, saying people are expressing anger because of wrong and directionless policies of the PTI government.

“No one but the government itself has compelled the traders, doctors, teachers and political activists to take to the streets against it. The anti-government agitations have put the ruling party under severe pressure,” said the Siraj while addressing the members of JI Youth Executive Council at Mansoora on Sunday.

JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, JI Naib Emir Liaqat Baloch and other leaders also attended the meeting.

Senator Siraj said the politics and democracy were in the control of few families since the creation of Pakistan. The members of the same elite families were the part of every government no matter if it was a civilian or military rule, he added.

The JI chief said that those who expected the government would bring any change in the country were actually living in fool’s paradise. Every member of the prime minister’s team, he added, had served in Parvez Musharraf cabinet. So, he said, expecting miracles from the already tested faces was tantamount to deceiving oneself. The country, said Siraj, was in the grip of capitalists and feudal lords and the PTI was the true representative of status quo. He said there was not any difference in the policies of the governments of the PML-N, the PPP and the PTI.