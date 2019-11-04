Share:

The singer Rabi Pirzada shared on Monday her decision to quit the entertainment industry after a series of video leaks went viral in the previous week.

Turning to her Twitter profile to announce the decision, Pirzada said: "I, Rabi Pirzada am quitting showbiz. May Allah forgive my sins. And soften the hearts of people in my favour."

After the singer's private videos were leaked online, believed to have been deliberately done so by someone she was romantically involved with in the past, Pirzada filed a complaint with the Federal Investigative Agency.

Confirming it had received Pirzada's complaint, the agency began an investigation on the case and said that social media giants, like Facebook and Twitter, would be made to disclose the personal details of all those who publicized Pirzada's personal videos.

This is well within the agency's jurisdiction, as current Pakistani laws have harsh penalties for social media users who share images and videos that belong to other users without their consent.

Many of the accounts that had initially shared Pirzada's videos have already deleted their posts and tweets relating to the video leak, fearing arrest and heavy fines.

Other celebrities, including the filmmaker Jami and the singer Meesha Shafi, have condemned the way social media users publicized Pirzada's video leaks, and have expressed their support for Pirzada's plight.