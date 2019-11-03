Share:

RAWALPINDI - The government should allocate more funds for the construction and real estate sectors under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) as more than forty industries connected to this sector. For the development of the construction sector, it is necessary to reduce the prices of electricity, gas and petroleum products. Millions jobs are associated with Real Estate and now it has become an Industry. The allocation to PSDP must be raised to address the unemployment and with more allocation the wheel of economy will move at faster pace. This was stated by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President, Saboor Malik, during his visit to Islamabad Stock Exchange (ISE). The country lacks modern offices, world-class hotels and infrastructure and keeping the fact that the world has now become a global village; it is hour of need to take immediate steps to support Real Estate sector. During his visit, Chairman ISE REIT, Zahid Latif Khan gave briefing on prospects of Hospitality REIT. Only real estate in Pakistan's real estate sector is estimated at $ 1 trillion, he added. He said that ISE REIT is blessed with ISE Towers which is a hub of financial activities in the Capital. The Chairman was of the view that there was dire need of further hotels in the Capital to cater the needs of the government and the corporate sector. He was confident that the hospitality REIT will be beneficial for the industry investors in general and industry in particular.