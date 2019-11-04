Share:

ISLAMABAD - The district administration yesterday beefed up security in the federal capital especially Red Zone with the deployment of Elite Force and paramilitary Rangers personnel after the expiry of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s 48-hour deadline to Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign or participants of the Azadi March would arrest him (PM) from the Prime Minister’s House.

The decision to tighten the security of the Red Zone was made following the Maulana’s announcement to continue their protest sit-in until and unless the PTI government is ousted and planning to march towards the D-Chowk.

Security outside Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence has also been beefed up.

The local administration said it was ready to deal with any situation as it called the Elite Force and paramilitary Rangers personnel to guard the capital’s Red Zone . Armoured personnel carriers have been stationed in front of the Parliament House with the deployment of more security personnel in the sensitive areas.

Highways and link roads have been closed for traffic except the routes leading to the venue of Azadi march. The security personnel have been put on high alert outside the check posts and at important venues.

According to sources, the authorities have decided that the protesters would not be allowed to come out of the venue site, particularly towards D-Chowk. The authorities reviewed the situation in the wake of ongoing JUI-F protest and discussed how to deal with any untoward situation. The venue would be sealed with shipping containers to confine the protesters and JUI-F leaders to the protest site. Separate rings of security will also be in place to take action against the marchers.

All the roads leading to the Red Zone have been placed under surveillance.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police and Pakistan Rangers conducted flag march with an objective to maintain peace and tranquillity in the city. Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, the flag march was conducted under the supervision of SP (City) Muhammad Aamir Niazi, and was participated by all SDPOs and SHOs of City Zone, Islamabad Traffic Police, Police Commandos, Rescue 15 police and police patrolling officials and Pakistan Ranger.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, has said that Islamabad police would accomplish responsibility in an efficient manner to ensure protection to lives and property of citizens.