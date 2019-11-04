Share:

On Monday in Karachi, a 66-inch sewage line collapsed on Club Road, causing gutters in the Saddar area to overflow and result in a public health crisis.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the collapse, and directed the water board to reconstruct all old lines in the vicinity, and also urged the board to create a plan that will replace all old lines in the Saddar area of Karachi with new ones.

The sewerage line was laid in 1956, when Karachi was the capital of Pakistan. The line collapse led to a truck also falling into the sewerage lines.

After heavy criticism for the blockage of Karachi's drainage system during monsoon rains, the Sindh government and Karachi municipal authorities have attempted to take a much more proactive stance in maintaining the city, with CM Shah himself spearheading cleanliness drives and a plastics ban in the metropolitan area.