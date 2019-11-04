Share:

The Pakistan People's Party government in Sindh on Monday announced that it was going to present a bill in the Sindh Provincial Assembly to end the ban on student organizations in the province.

The Sindh Minister for Information, Archives, and Labor Saeed Ghani has said Bilawal Bhutto, the part chairman, has always sought to see student organizations being legitimized across the country.

If the Sindh Assembly passes the bill, student organizations would become a legitimate political entity within universities, allowing for party-based student union elections.

Student organizations were the nursery of politics, Ghani said.

The PPP leader also said that it was unfortunate many politicians in the country had no understanding of student politics, and were uninterested in seeing the ban lifted.

It was in the government of General Zia-ul-Haq that student unions organizations were first banned, as they became a source of political unrest for the military dictator's regime. Informally, student political organizations have continued to exist and thrive in universities, especially those affiliated with political parties such as the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the Jamaat-e-Islami. Both of these parties have student wings variously associated with acts of violence, both in Punjab and in Sindh.

The move comes at a time when student agitations have reemerged in the country: earlier in October, students of the University of Punjab (PU) held protests against the control of the Islami Jamiat-e-Tuleba in the university administration and their involvement in harassing students; also in October, university students from Balochistan launched a successful campaign against the Vice-Chancellor of the Balochistan University, whose administration had been accused of blackmailing female students.

Other universities, such as the University of Engineering and Technology in Lahore, and Bahria University, have received widespread criticism for administrative negligence and moral policing by trying to impose dress codes and introduce policies that encourage gender-based segregation.