Share:

KARACHI - Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empow­ermen o Person wit Disabilitie Sye Qassi Navee Qama ha sai tha i i fac tha spe­ci l childr n a e seco d o no e n talents.

f th y a e proper ly guid d, tau ht nd train d, t ey an per­orm w ll, hey ust eed frie dly environ en to how t eir tale ts. hi he aid w ile visi ing EWA Aware ess Carn ­al Art Exhibi ion, he d at DEWA Com le .

On this occ si n VC Ka achi Unive sity K a­lid Ira i a d CE DEWA Ins it te of S ecial Inc u­sive Ed cation Rizwa Ahme Lod i we e also p esent. pecial As is an to C S ndh on Dep rt ment of Emp we ment of Pers ns with Disa ili­ies Sy d Qass m Nav ed Qama visite vario s s alls and ap rec ate th art nd ot er work, is layed b special hi ­dren. He s owed kee i ter st in the pai tings and othe a t w rk of t e specia ch ldre and also ncou ag d hem o do mo e work in future as w ll.

uring the visi CEO D WA Ri wan A med Lod i brief d Special As si tant o M Sindh on De artment of mp w­ermen of ersons with isab lities Syed Q ssim aveed Qam r regard­in pe forma ce and plan of is NGO Syed assim Naveed Q mar a ded, ‘ Sin h overn­m nt is closel coo dinat ing wit NG s, work ng or welfare and re abi i­tatio of the s eci l chil­dre , an a precia e hem s we l’.

e said th t such fe ti­vals ho ld be a range o regu ar bas s to br ng hid en tale ts of th sp ­c al hildre and we a l sho ld enco rage the . He said th t ll take­hol ers of he oci ty, orking for th same caus