After the approval from the Prime Minister Imran Khan and on the directives of Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, the Pakistan Post has issued special commemorative tickets to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak which would be available for sale from the day of opening of Kartarpur corridor, said a press release issued here Monday.

For facilitation of Sikh Yatrees the Pakistan Post would open a post office at Kartarpur Complex from where they could purchase these tickets. Moreover a post office would be opened at Nankana Sahib as well. These tickets would be available at ll post offices of the country.

According to a Foreign Office spokesman, Pakistan’s Kartarpur Corridor was aimed at facilitating Nanak Naamlevas, especially Sikhs, to visit one of their most revered places of worship and promoting inter-faith harmony.