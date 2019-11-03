Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exports of sports goods from the country witnessed declined of 3.87 percent during the first quarter of current financial year (2019-20) as against the exports of corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. The country exported sports goods worth $75.052 million during July-September (2019-20) against the trade of $78.072 million during July-September (2018-19), showing negative growth of 3.87 percent, the PBS data revealed. The sports products that contributed in negative growth included gloves, exports of which decreased from $29.604 million to $20.504 million, showing decline of 30.74 percent. However, the exports of footballs increased by 13.59 percent by going up from $ 37.041 million last year to $42.074 million during the period under review while the exports of all other sports products went up from $11.427 million to $ 12.474 million, witnessing upward growth of 9.16 percent.