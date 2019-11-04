Share:

LAHORE - Pakistani and Bangladeshi women cricket teams visited the headquarters of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority on Sunday. MD Safe City Authority Malik Ali Amir, COO Akbar Nasir Khan, and CAO Muhammad Kamran Khan welcomed both the teams. Lahore DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, SSP Muhammad Naveed and PCB representative were also present on this occasion. According to a police spokesman, both the teams were taken to various sections of IC3 where they addressed the police communications officers.

Bangladesh Women Cricket Team Coach Javed Omar Balim said that Pakistan is a safe place for cricket and sports should not be affected in the name of security protocols. He said that their families were worried about visiting Pakistan but they have seen tremendous security arrangements in Pakistan. Bangladeshi national cricket team will also be visit Pakistan in January, he added. Romana Ahmed, Captain Bangladeshi women cricket team, also expressed satisfaction over security arrangements.

While speaking on the occasion, Pakistani Captain Bisma Maroof said that the best security arrangements had brought cricket back to Pakistan and we are grateful to all security agencies for such support.