SARGODHA - Two persons including a minor were killed, while another three sustained injuries in separate incidents in Sargodha. Police sources said on Tuesday that 19-year-old Arbaz Danish, resident of Kot Pehalwan had an altercation with Abdul Rehman over a minor issue few days back. In the fit of rage, accused Abdul Rehman along with his father Mumtaz killed Arbaz with knives in front of his house on Monday night and fled. In another incident, Sajjad Hussain, resident of Shah Nikdar, was travelling on a motorcycle along with his two sons -- Ayyan (07), Ali (10) and daughter Bushra (14) on Sargodha-Sillanwali road when a speeding car hit the bike near the chak 161 NB. Consequently, Ayyan died on the spot,while the other three suffered injuries. Rescue teams shifted the injured persons to the nearby hospital. Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

PO killed in encounter

A Proclaimed Offender (PO) was killed in a police encounter in the area of Thikriwala police station on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said that on a tip-off, SHO Thikriwala police station along with his team conducted raid to arrest accused but they opened indiscriminate firing on police team. The police also returned fire and during this encounter, one of the outlaws received serious bullet injuries and fell down on the ground while his accomplices managed to escape. The police was shifting the injured to hospital but he expired on the way. The dead was identified as Shaban alias Shani who was wanted to police in a number of cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion of money and dacoity etc.

Special police team had also been constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them at the earliest, spokesman added.