Islamabad-Swordfish are predatory fish known to attack sharks and a recent discovery on a Libyan beach reveals just how deadly these creature can be. A new study describes a dead female thresher shark that was found on the coast near the town of Brega, which died from penetrating trauma of the swordfish’s rostrum.

A resident spotted the lifeless shark at the end of the beach and pulled an 11.8 inch blade from its back that is said to have punctured the shark’s heart. Citizen scientists, who took over the gruesome scene, suggest the swordfish measured about six feet long and attacked the shark from behind three days before it washed ashore. The study, published in the journal Ichthyological Research, states the rostrum belonged to the swordfish Xiphias gladius, ‘which I a highly mobile, predatory fish known to attack sharks, whales, humans and even boats.’ Such attacks have been documented since the 1960s, but the recent discovery provides the first example of how deadly the swordfish’s spike actually is.