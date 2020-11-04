Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi on Tuesday said that today Indian society stood extremely polarized and it was bound to disintegrate due to the policies adopted by the Hindutva regime.

Addressing a seminar held here titled “Pakistaniat - the main driving force behind Kashmir Freedom Movement,” Shehryar Khan Afridi said that Modi regime was committing war crimes in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, adding these war crimes had exposed the real face of India to the world.

The moot was also addressed by President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Dr Masood Khan, former AJK prime minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, Dr Abdullah Khan of PICSS and others.

Afridi said today Muslims in India had realised that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s struggle for Pakistan and two-nation ideology was right.

Kashmir Committee chairman said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, and Pakistan would continue its legal, moral and political support for the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

Afridi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the ambassador of Kashmiris and Kashmir Committee was the voice of Pakistan.Afridi urged the country’s youth to become the voice of the voiceless Kashmiris.

He said that Kashmir Committee was utilising all its resources to raise voice for Kashmiris and a special focus was being paid to securing digital space and protecting and promoting the cultural heritage of Kashmir.

“Gilgit Baltistan (GB) is being given ‘provisional provincial status’ in line with the United Nations resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and Prime Minister Imran Khan has pledged to provide unprecedented funds to bring the GB at par with other parts of Pakistan,” he told the gathering.

He urged the youth to rise to the occasion and protect and project the cause of Kashmiris.

President AJK Sardar Masood Khan condemned the Indian government’s targeting of the family of eminent Kashmiri leader Altaf Bhat. He said that Pakistan and Kashmir were inseparable identities and the people of Pakistan and Kashmir stood together for a joint cause.

He said that Hindutva ideologues wanted to kill all Muslims and India’s efforts to buy more and more military equipment reflected the same.