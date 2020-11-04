Share:

Lahore - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting of the Price Committee to review the quality and prices of basic commodities at Sahulat Bazaars at the Civil Secretariat, here on Tuesday.

Present in the meeting were Assistant Commissioner City Tabraiz Mari, Senior Admin Officer Shahid Mehboob, ADCR Abdur Rauf, member of Price Control Committee Central Punjab Chaudhry Azmat, Mohammad Ahmed, Aqeel, Salman Maalik and others.

The Minister reviewed the prices and quality of commodities as well as action against profiteers and hoarders and future strategy in the 31 Sahulat Bazaars of Lahore.

She inquired about the supply chain of tomatos, potatos, onions, flour and sugar and measures to bring down prices.

Officers including representatives from Deputy Commissioner’s office presented report on the arrangements in the Sahulat Bazaars. The Health Minister said, “All edibles and essential commodities are available at affordable prices at Sahulat Bazaars.

People are visiting the Sahulat Bazaars in large numbers due to better prices.

The quality of edibles is assessed by the Punjab Food Authority.

With further reduction in flour prices, the bag of 20kg is available at a price of Rs 840.

The quality and standard of flour is same as in open market. The government has also decided to make available unpacked flour for customers requiring small quantities.

The arrangements are monitored on daily basis and relief is being provided to people.”

She further said, “Rains in Sindh in the recent past have affected tomato production disrupting the demand and supply mechanism of tomato in the entire country.

She said this year, tomato prices usually see yearly spike. As supplies from Northern Areas and Afghanistan are also stopped, we have allowed import of Iranian tomatos which will be available this week and we hope tomatos prices will come down significantly.

Sugar is available at Sahulat bazaar at Rs 85 and people may buy it from there. On directions from Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, I am personally monitoring the Sahulat Bazaars. Action will be taken against people involved in hoarding and overcharging.

We are trying our best to provide maximum relief to people, she added.

Resolving problems of NA 125 priority: Dr Yasmin

Dr Yasmin Rashid visited NA 125 and met people from all walks of life in the constituency here on Tuesday.

She visited the home of chairman Jehangir Khan to condole the death of his murdered nephew Sher Khan as well as sad demise of PTI worker Kaka in the constituency.

She noted complaints of the local residents and ordered the concerned officials to resolve them.

The Health Minister said, “I came here to condole the demise of Kaka and Sher Khan. All out efforts are being made to resolve the problems of the area.

Concerned officials have been asked to resolve the problems of the people in the constituency on priority.

She said, the PTI government believes in meaningful service, not pointless claims. Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to provide maximum relief to people living below poverty line. As a humble worker of Imran Khan, I believe in serving people.”