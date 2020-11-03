Share:

Rawalpindi-Armed dacoits, robbers and auto-thieves looted cash, gold, mobile phones and other valuables and took away 11 motorcycles and five cars, informed sources on Tuesday.

Similarly, a car was picked up from federal capital while armed dacoits snatched purse from a couple, they said.

According to details, a gang of three armed dacoits riding on a motorcycle walked into a property office near Bahter Interchange in area of Police Station Saddar Wah and snatched Rs80,000 cash from them. The dacoits also stormed into another office and deprived the men of cash and thrashed them over showing resistance, sources added.

They said a woman was going to deposit fee of children in school at Mubarak Lane when a robber appeared from somewhere on motorcycle and snatched her bag containing cash, mobile phone and gold jewellery.

Aizak Bhatti lodged a complaint with PS Saddar Wah that two unidentified dacoits snatched mobile and Rs10,000 cash from him on gunpoint. Another citizen namely Yawar Abbas was robbed off two mobile phones on gunpoint by a gang of three dacoits in limits of PS Taxila. In Waris Khan, unknown armed dacoits caught a citizen Zakwan Rashid and took away mobile phone and Rs 3,000 cash besides beating him over showing resistance.

Bashir Khan of Sadiqabad told police that electronic appliances and computers worth Rs 8.5 million were stolen from his shop. Sadiqabad police registered case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, auto-theft gangs have pilfered as many as 11 motorcycles from various parts of city while leaving a serious question mark on the performance of police. The motorcycles were lifted by the unknown thieves from the limits of police stations Kallar Syedan, Murree, Airport, Morgah, Taxila, RA Bazaar, Civil Lines and Pirwadhai, sources said.

They added the auto-theft gangs also struck in the precincts of police stations Rawat, Gujar Khan, Civil Lines, Airport and Sadiqabad and stole five cars.

In Islamabad, Aneeb Usman told Police Station Golra Sharif that two armed men intercepted him and his wife and snatched her purse containing cash, mobile phones and other valuables.

Shah Kaleem told PS Sihala officials that unknown thieves pilfered his car from GT Road.

Police registered cases against the robbers, dacoits and car lifters on complaints of victims and started investigation.