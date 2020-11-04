Share:

Earlier, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said that on 3 November, Azerbaijan's military had once again had struck civilian infrastructure in Stepanakert and Shusha, with missiles launced by Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The fighting on the line of contact in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh started on 27 September. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of starting the firing. The international community has strongly condemned the escalation and called on parties to settle their differences via dialogue, while Turkey has pledged its full support for Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani troops managed to make significant achievements on the southern flank, but within the past week, the front line has stabilised, with the Azerbaijani troops trying to reach Berdzor (Lachin), Karmir Shuka (Qirmizi Bazar), Martuni (Khojavend) and Shusha.

Yerevan and Baku have signed three ceasefire agreements since the initial escalation in September, but all of them collapsed soon after entering into force.