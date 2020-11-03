Share:

ISLAMABAD-Bilal Abbas Khan’s latest web series ‘Ek Jhoothi Love Story’ revolves around the story of Sohail (Bilal Abbas Khan), an on-call computer technician, and Salma (Madiha Imam), a college student, both

happen to be neighbors. But as we dig deeper, it’s revealed that unknowing they fall in love with their online social media platform by using fake profiles with pseudonyms ‘Natalia’ and ‘Nofil.’ ‘Ek Jhoothi Love Story’ is centered on an identifiable premise, where two imperfect people come across and aspire to settle nothing less than perfect and an ideal life.

The situational comedy of errors also addresses and tackles ageism issues, pressure on women of getting married, and conventional social norms. Written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Mehreen Jabbar, it also works big time because Bilal Abbas Khan makes it come alive. As a performer, he has reached high altitudes and let me assert; the supremely gifted actor delivers a performance that’s at par with his former accomplishments. Hearrives with an enlivening, commanding character, his body language, his confidence, his vulnerability, and all falls upon wonderfully. Abbas doesn’t just play Sohail; he inhabits him. It’s an astounding, effortless performance that will be talked about and discussed for sure. He is tremendous, and his act gives depth and feeling to the character.