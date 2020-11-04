Share:

ISLAMABAD - The sitting plan for the Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) after their formal joining of the opposition will remain unchanged in the National Assembly house.

BNP-Mengal has recently informed the National Assembly Secretariat about their formal joining of the opposition and becoming a part of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The MNAs of Balochistan-based party, as per the sitting plan in the National Assembly house, had preferred to sit on the opposition benches. All the coalition partners of the ruling party usually sit on treasury benches.

Despite leaving the alliance with the government in centre, the National Assembly Secretariat has to make no changes in the existing sitting plan, said National Assembly Secretariat officials. The Balochistan-based party despite repeated attempts from government had plainly refused to become part of treasury benches.

BNP-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, around six month before, had formally announced that he will quit the government alliance in the National Assembly session. Mengal in his speech had said that the ruling party was not serious to fulfil its pledges.

According to current numerical strength of the National Assembly, the joint opposition has currently been enjoying the strength of 156 seats with 84 members from Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), 55 from PPP-P, 16 from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and one member from Awami National Party (ANP).

On the other hand, the PTI has 156 seats and support of allied partners including MQM-P with its seven seats, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) with five, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) with three, Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) and Awami Muslim League (AML) have one seat each, besides four independent lawmakers.