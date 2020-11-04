Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic will pay a two-day official visit to Pakistan on Wednesday (today) on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Chairman will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including the Minister for Security as well as Presidential Advisers, said a Foreign Ministry statement.

During the visit, the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina will call on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and will have separate interactions with the Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Razzaq Dawood and other officials.

This is Sefik Dzaferovic’s first visit to Pakistan in his capacity as Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.