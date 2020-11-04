Share:

KARACHI - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has modified its SOPs for international passengers and flights in light of instructions given by health authorities which declared seven laboratory tests equivalent to PCR-based test of COVID-19.

The aviation authority stated in its notification that seven tests would be considered as equivalent to PCR testing for detection of COVID-19.

It read the updated version of SOPs related to international passengers, chartered and private aircraft flights.

Passengers holding negative reports of any of the seven tests will be considered as fulfilling the requirements of RT-PCR testing in accordance with the defined regulations.

The seven tests are listed below:

Real Time RT-PCR for Covid-19

Real Time RT-PCR for SARS-Cov-2

RT-PCR for COVID-19

RT-PCR for SARS-Cov-2

PCR for COVID-19

PCR for SARS-Cov-2

Xpert Xpress SARS-Cov-2 or SARS-Cov-2 GeneXpert

The new version of SOPs was sent to airlines, operators, ground handling agents, authorised flights permission agents and directed to inform passengers who were willing to travel to Pakistan.