ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority’s recent steps will help add 10 to 12 million gallons per day (MGD) water in the existing system to meet water requirements of the city.

This increase will help augment the existing water system to address water shortage in the city. In this connection, the infrastructure for collection, treatment and transmission of potable water is being revamped. Water supply lines are being repaired, restored and leakages are being fixed in addition to exploring more options to strengthen the water supply system. Timeline for these efforts is three to six months, according to the officials.

In this connection, the Water Supply Wing of the Authority, in line with the directions of Chairman CDA is making all out efforts for ensuring provision of quality potable water in the required quantity. In this context, the authorities have decided to obtain four MGD of water from Rawal Dam which was abandoned nearly 30 years ago. Furthermore, planning is being done to make functional the abandoned treatment plant once used to treat Rawal Dam water. Once the share of water is received through Rawal Dam and plant is functional, water issues in sectors I-8, I-9 and I-10 will be considerably resolved, the officials further said.

Similarly, work on restoration of 15 abandoned tube-wells has also been started. Tenders have been issued and work to make functional the abandoned tube-wells is likely to be started next week. The Authority has ensured availability of necessary funding and around Rs111 million have been allocated for restoration of these abandoned tube-wells. Similarly, it has been decided to carry out rehabilitation work at Sangjani water treatment plant which will also help improve the overall water supply in the city.

During the last three weeks, considerable steps have been taken by the Authority to improve water supply in the city. In this regard, leakages in the supply lines have been fixed in addition to replacement of pipelines in different areas of the city. In this context, Production Division –II of Water Supply Directorate has repaired and restored different pipelines and saved water around 1.6 MGD and water supply in different sectors including F-10, F-11, G-9, G-10 , G-11, I-8, G-7, G-8, I-9, I-10 and G-5 has considerably improved.

During the last three weeks, 10 tube-wells located in Golf Course, Poona Faqeeran, E-10, F-11, I-8/4, I-10/4 and H-8/4 have been repaired which helped save 1.30 MGD of water. Similarly, damaged portion of conduction lines of 10 tube-wells have also been repaired which has resulted in increase of water supply particularly to I series sectors, according to the officials.